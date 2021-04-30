Nwam LLC Takes $208,000 Position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD)

Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JSMD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. BFT Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period.

Get Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:JSMD opened at $69.20 on Friday. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1 year low of $39.32 and a 1 year high of $70.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JSMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.