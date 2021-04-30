Nwam LLC Takes $226,000 Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

BATS IYJ opened at $111.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.62. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $123.05 and a 52 week high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

