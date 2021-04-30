NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.50 billion-$2.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.56 billion.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $8.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $192.51. 3,576,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,790,575. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -363.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $89.10 and a 1-year high of $216.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NXPI. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $203.32.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $6,910,208.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,300.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $5,738,915.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at $521,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

