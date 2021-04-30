NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Short Interest Down 65.1% in April

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 65.1% from the March 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NXT Energy Solutions stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $0.41. The company had a trading volume of 47,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,549. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.71 million, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.08. NXT Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average of $0.45.

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides geophysical survey services to the upstream oil and gas industry through its proprietary gravity-based stress field detection (SFD) survey system worldwide. Its SFD remote-sensing survey system offers information on areas conducive to fluid entrapment in the sedimentary column.

