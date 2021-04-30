O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.20 million-$25.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.57 million.

NASDAQ:OIIM opened at $7.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.72. The stock has a market cap of $199.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.17 and a beta of 0.80. O2Micro International has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

Get O2Micro International alerts:

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. O2Micro International had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $23.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that O2Micro International will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Malaysia, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for O2Micro International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O2Micro International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.