Oak Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.83.

NYSE:AMT traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $252.87. 40,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,201,077. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $272.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.20, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $237.20 and a 200 day moving average of $229.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. On average, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.17%.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

