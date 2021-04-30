Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Director Sells $4,095,000.00 in Stock

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Director Uday Kompella sold 350,000 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $4,095,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 600,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,027,885.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Ocugen stock opened at $11.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 3.56. Ocugen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.18.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Ocugen by 12.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ocugen in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Institutional investors own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital lowered Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Ocugen from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.04.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

