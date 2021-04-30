OFG Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:OFG)

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

OFG Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 16.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of OFG opened at $23.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. OFG Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.63.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 9.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

In related news, Director Pedro Morazzani sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 1,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $36,955.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,844 shares in the company, valued at $35,054.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,426 shares of company stock worth $287,972 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

