Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $238.61 Million

Equities research analysts expect Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) to report sales of $238.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Okta’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $240.96 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $237.00 million. Okta posted sales of $182.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Okta will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Okta.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Okta from $280.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $271.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. Okta has a one year low of $147.24 and a one year high of $294.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.61.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total transaction of $886,944.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,141,694.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 6,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.81, for a total value of $1,436,011.56. Insiders have sold a total of 46,601 shares of company stock valued at $10,632,694 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at $25,427,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Okta (OKTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.