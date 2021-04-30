Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 70.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,207 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

NYSE:OHI opened at $38.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.90. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OHI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.18.

In related news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $927,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,474,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,695. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.