OMG Network (OMG) Market Cap Reaches $1.07 Billion

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and $266.85 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network coin can now be bought for about $7.63 or 0.00013929 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded up 25.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $199.87 or 0.00364924 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001867 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005579 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000149 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

OMG Network Coin Profile

OMG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

Buying and Selling OMG Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.