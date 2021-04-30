OMNIQ Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMQS) Short Interest Update

OMNIQ Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMQS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 240.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Taglich Brothers initiated coverage on shares of OMNIQ in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS OMQS traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.48. 3,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,059. OMNIQ has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $10.25.

About OMNIQ

OMNIQ Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions in the United States. The company offers computer vision image processing-based solutions using AI technology to deliver data collection, and real time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, and access control applications.

