ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at KeyCorp

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ONTF has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair started coverage on ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ON24 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on ON24 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ON24 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.29.

Shares of ON24 stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 936 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,209. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.65. ON24 has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $81.98.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $53.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.22 million.

In other news, CEO Sharat Sharan sold 147,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $7,372,650.00. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 800 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.95 per share, for a total transaction of $39,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 94,031 shares of company stock worth $6,881,012 over the last three months.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ON24 stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides cloud-based Webcasting and virtual communication solutions for demand generation, partner enablement, virtual talent development, product launches, user conference, virtual trade shows, sales enablement, customer communications, and training applications. Its products include ON24 Platform; ON24 Webcast Elite; ON24 Engagement Hub; ON24 Target; ON24 Intelligence; ON24 Connect; and ON24 Virtual Environment.

