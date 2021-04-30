Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s earnings. Oncolytics Biotech reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.32). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.33). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Oncolytics Biotech.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ONCY shares. Leede Jones Gab restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oncolytics Biotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.85.

Shares of Oncolytics Biotech stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.75. Oncolytics Biotech has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $4.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONCY. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oncolytics Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 212.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 120,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 27,365 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 1,284.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 161,635 shares in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

