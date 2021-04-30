One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Has $249,000 Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises about 1.1% of One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 297.6% in the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 34,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 25,716 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 299.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 40,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 29,991 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 388.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 23,603 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 296.1% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 227,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,571,000 after acquiring an additional 170,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 298.5% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 449,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,704,000 after purchasing an additional 336,954 shares in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEE traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.35. The stock had a trading volume of 113,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,859,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.03. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $55.65 and a one year high of $87.69. The firm has a market cap of $151.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

In related news, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,508 shares in the company, valued at $938,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,680 shares of company stock worth $14,718,893. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.83.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

