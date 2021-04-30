One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Has $721,000 Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 23,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000.

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,284. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.55. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $90.98 and a twelve month high of $136.86.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

