Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Up 6.5% After Earnings Beat

Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $69.84 and last traded at $69.81. 1,238 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 381,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.57.

The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.20.

In other Onto Innovation news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 41,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,481,795.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 446,362 shares in the company, valued at $26,522,830.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 234,790 shares of company stock valued at $14,690,802 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter worth about $501,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 426.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 58,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 47,271 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,164,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,140,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 14,396 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -367.42 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.53.

Onto Innovation Company Profile (NYSE:ONTO)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.