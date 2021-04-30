Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.260-0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $182.50 million-$185.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $183.64 million.Ooma also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to 0.070-0.100 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ooma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

OOMA traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $16.53. 101,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,206. Ooma has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $19.18. The company has a market cap of $383.68 million, a P/E ratio of -82.65 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.45.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Ooma had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $44.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ooma will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 7,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $132,088.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ravi Narula sold 9,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $164,532.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 274,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,935.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,588 shares of company stock valued at $321,875. Company insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

