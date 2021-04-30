Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.070-0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $44 million-$44.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $44.31 million.Ooma also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 0.260-0.340 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ooma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSE OOMA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.53. 101,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.65 and a beta of 0.31. Ooma has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $19.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.45.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $44.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.29 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ooma will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ooma news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $132,088.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ravi Narula sold 9,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $164,532.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 274,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,935.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,588 shares of company stock worth $321,875. 10.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

