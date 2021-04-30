Open Predict Token Achieves Market Cap of $1.78 Million (OPT)

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. One Open Predict Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.78 or 0.00003243 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Open Predict Token has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. Open Predict Token has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and $41,324.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Open Predict Token Coin Profile

Open Predict Token (CRYPTO:OPT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,478 coins. Open Predict Token’s official message board is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements. The official website for Open Predict Token is openpredict.io. Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Open Predict Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Predict Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Predict Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Predict Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

