Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $55 million-$57 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $54.24 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OPRA. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Opera in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Opera from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.75.

NASDAQ:OPRA traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $10.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,722. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.02. Opera has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $13.93.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Opera had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 47.21%.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

