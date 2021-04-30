Oppenheimer Lowers Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $70.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Twitter from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Twitter from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $56.50) on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.31.

Twitter stock opened at $65.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $51.99 billion, a PE ratio of -47.17, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.78 and its 200 day moving average is $56.54. Twitter has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Twitter will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $168,616.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $100,085.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,052,261 in the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Twitter by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank increased its position in shares of Twitter by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 24,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Twitter by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,879 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

