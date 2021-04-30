Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.21. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for McGrath RentCorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of MGRC stock opened at $82.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.48 and its 200-day moving average is $71.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $45.71 and a 52-week high of $86.76.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $121.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.27%.

In other news, insider Kay Dashner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,129. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 556.7% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

