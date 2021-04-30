OptionRoom (ROOM) Price Tops $1.43 on Major Exchanges

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 29th. During the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One OptionRoom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.43 or 0.00002666 BTC on popular exchanges. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $17.44 million and $307,726.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OptionRoom alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00067050 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.39 or 0.00293374 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $608.35 or 0.01133939 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00027218 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.00 or 0.00725086 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,796.07 or 1.00273949 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room.

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OptionRoom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OptionRoom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.