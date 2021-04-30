Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Aegis restated a buy rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 15th. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Oramed Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.25.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.35. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $12.73. The stock has a market cap of $328.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 1.98.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 424.76% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 16,963 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 12,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

