ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORBCOMM INC., is a leading global satellite data communications company, focused on Machine-to-Machine communications. Its customers include General Electric, Caterpillar Inc., Volvo Group and Komatsu Ltd. among other industry leaders. By means of a global network of twenty nine low-earth orbit satellites and accompanying ground infrastructure, ORBCOMM’s low-cost and reliable two-way data communications products and services track, monitor and control mobile and fixed assets in four core markets: commercial transportation; heavy equipment; industrial fixed assets; and marine/homeland security. The company’s products are installed on trucks, containers, marine vessels, locomotives, backhoes, pipelines, oil wells, utility meters, storage tanks and other assets. ORBCOMM is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey and has a Network Control Center in Dulles, Virginia. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 price target (up from $9.25) on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ORBCOMM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.29.

Shares of ORBC stock opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. ORBCOMM has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average is $7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.51 million, a P/E ratio of -40.89 and a beta of 1.39.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $63.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.82 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ORBCOMM will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ORBCOMM news, CFO Constantine Milcos sold 8,394 shares of ORBCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $58,925.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,136.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 5,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $38,195.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,275.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORBC. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

