Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 1,262 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 241.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CMS shares. TheStreet upgraded CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upgraded CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.59.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $63.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $52.35 and a 52 week high of $67.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.08 and a 200 day moving average of $60.21.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.88%.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $172,202.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.