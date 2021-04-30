Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 1,714 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,697 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,475,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 848,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,017,000 after acquiring an additional 398,344 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,862,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,261,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $27.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.34. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $30.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $129.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.99 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 24.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.58.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

