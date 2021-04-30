Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 2,300 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Adient were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADNT. FMR LLC grew its position in Adient by 21.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after acquiring an additional 181,235 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 0.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 14.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter worth approximately $433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADNT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Adient from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Adient from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adient has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

NYSE ADNT opened at $47.21 on Friday. Adient plc has a one year low of $13.57 and a one year high of $50.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.14 and a 200 day moving average of $35.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. Adient’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Adient plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adient Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

