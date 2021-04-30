Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 308 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in iRobot were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in iRobot by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iRobot by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iRobot by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in iRobot in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iRobot by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities boosted their target price on iRobot from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $110.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.25. iRobot Co. has a 1 year low of $57.75 and a 1 year high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $544.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.07 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 11.72%. iRobot’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Russell J. Campanello sold 10,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $1,312,240.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,814 shares in the company, valued at $5,748,759.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $57,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,539 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,466 over the last ninety days. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

