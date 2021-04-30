Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Proto Labs by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,349,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $667,160,000 after buying an additional 298,655 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Proto Labs by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,590,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,045,000 after buying an additional 186,263 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,590,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,008,000 after purchasing an additional 186,240 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $64,608,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period.

Shares of Proto Labs stock opened at $112.60 on Friday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.19 and a 1-year high of $286.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 53.62 and a beta of 1.96.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Proto Labs’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proto Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

