Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 389 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in STERIS by 278.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in STERIS during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.80.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $212.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.05. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $138.66 and a 12 month high of $216.74.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $808.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

