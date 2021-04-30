Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in iRobot were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRBT. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in iRobot during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in iRobot by 5,146.2% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in iRobot by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in iRobot during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in iRobot during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

In other iRobot news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 1,373 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $171,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,154,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,539 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,466 in the last quarter. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IRBT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on iRobot from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $110.80 on Friday. iRobot Co. has a 1 year low of $57.75 and a 1 year high of $197.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $544.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.07 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

