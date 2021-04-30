Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.36 Million Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAA. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 218.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.36.

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $99,139.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,730.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $101,190.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,087 shares in the company, valued at $10,702,860.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,632 shares of company stock worth $2,142,710. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

MAA stock opened at $155.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 55.93 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.51 and its 200 day moving average is $132.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $102.23 and a one year high of $157.65.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). The firm had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

