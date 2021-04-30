Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.36 Million Stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

LGIH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on LGI Homes from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

In other LGI Homes news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 27,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.58, for a total transaction of $3,743,184.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,427 shares in the company, valued at $79,049,773.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Karnig Vahradian sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.35, for a total transaction of $412,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,667,062.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,099,846. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $170.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.90 and a 1-year high of $172.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.48 and a 200-day moving average of $122.44. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.45.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by $1.24. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

