Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KFY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,384,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,612,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,661,000 after purchasing an additional 362,666 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,164,000 after acquiring an additional 343,455 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,512,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 38,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $2,369,868.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,023,602. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $1,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,073 shares of company stock valued at $12,615,125 in the last three months. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Korn Ferry stock opened at $68.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $24.26 and a 52 week high of $69.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 253.37 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.15 and a 200-day moving average of $49.42.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.44. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $475.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Korn Ferry’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.75%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KFY shares. Truist lifted their target price on Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Korn Ferry from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

