Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,467 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in SPS Commerce in the first quarter worth $440,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 219.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,245,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the first quarter valued at $558,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,524 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.60.

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $642,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,922,663.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 6,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $667,051.44. Insiders sold a total of 37,097 shares of company stock valued at $4,041,132 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $101.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.34. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.53 and a twelve month high of $118.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $83.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.