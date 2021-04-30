Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 100 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the first quarter worth $665,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,096,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

KWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Quaker Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.00.

NYSE KWR opened at $243.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 675.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $242.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.16. Quaker Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $138.39 and a twelve month high of $301.99.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $385.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.23 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other Quaker Chemical news, SVP David Slinkman sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $410,170.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,264.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mary Dean Hall sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.70, for a total value of $651,633.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.