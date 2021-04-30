Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 1,847 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $1,540,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 448,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,269,710.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $411,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,419,174.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,307,107 shares of company stock valued at $86,095,143 over the last ninety days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MGM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.81.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $40.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 2.42. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $11.77 and a 52 week high of $42.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 1.30%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

