Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 150 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SIGI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 405.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SIGI shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

In other news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $107,712.32. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $77.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.14 and a 12-month high of $78.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.75.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $803.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.43 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

