O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Hits New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $544.35 and last traded at $539.65, with a volume of 3321 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $528.95.

The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.10.

In related news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 11,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $5,430,638.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,239,555.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,229 shares of company stock worth $27,958,427. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $508.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $467.43. The firm has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.

About O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

