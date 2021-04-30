OriginTrail (TRAC) Price Hits $0.65 on Top Exchanges

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. OriginTrail has a total market capitalization of $232.04 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OriginTrail has traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OriginTrail coin can now be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OriginTrail alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00065975 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00019575 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00070291 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $441.47 or 0.00765486 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.44 or 0.00094401 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,338.07 or 0.07521999 BTC.

About OriginTrail

OriginTrail (CRYPTO:TRAC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 356,946,526 coins. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

OriginTrail Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OriginTrail should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OriginTrail using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OriginTrail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OriginTrail and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.