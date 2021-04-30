Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Announces Earnings Results

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Orkla ASA had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 9.74%.

Shares of Orkla ASA stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.31. The company had a trading volume of 12,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,846. Orkla ASA has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $10.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average of $9.80.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.5704 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%.

ORKLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Pareto Securities raised Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Danske upgraded Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, SEB Equities upgraded Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Orkla ASA has an average rating of “Buy”.

Orkla ASA Company Profile

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

