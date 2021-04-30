Ormeus Coin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $241,059.00 (ORMEUS)

Ormeus Coin (CURRENCY:ORMEUS) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. Ormeus Coin has a total market capitalization of $717,771.76 and $241,059.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ormeus Coin has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ormeus Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0200 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00067050 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.39 or 0.00293374 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $608.35 or 0.01133939 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00027218 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.00 or 0.00725086 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53,796.07 or 1.00273949 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ormeus Coin Profile

Ormeus Coin’s launch date was August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 coins. The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin. Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin. The official message board for Ormeus Coin is medium.com/ormeus. The official website for Ormeus Coin is ormeuscoin.com.

Buying and Selling Ormeus Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ormeus Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ormeus Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

