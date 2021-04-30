Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orthofix Medical Inc. develops, produces and markets medical devices. The Company offers spine fixation, biological and other orthopedic and spine solutions. Orthofix Medical Inc., formerly known as Orthofix International N.V., is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas. “

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

NASDAQ OFIX traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $44.26. 825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,923. Orthofix Medical has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $48.50. The company has a market cap of $863.60 million, a PE ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.12 and a 200-day moving average of $41.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $117.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.00 million. Orthofix Medical had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 1.82%. On average, analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,312 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Orthofix Medical by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,737 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,574 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orthofix Medical (OFIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.