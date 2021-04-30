Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $1.49 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.84 on Friday, hitting $226.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,106,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,100,266. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $117.18 and a 1 year high of $234.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.85.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

