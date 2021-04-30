Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,034 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 11.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,034 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $4,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $392,029,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,397,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,612,000 after buying an additional 2,400,001 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 116.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,660,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,282,000 after buying an additional 1,972,801 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $78,320,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 607.0% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 974,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,796,000 after acquiring an additional 836,254 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of OTIS stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.06. 30,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,756,540. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $47.20 and a 12-month high of $79.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.39.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.