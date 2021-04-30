Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,341 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $6,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CARR. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 15,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 16,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 9,837 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 369,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,271,000 after acquiring an additional 68,495 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CARR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Vertical Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.20. 83,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,998,688. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $45.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.