Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) PT Raised to $157.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $148.00 to $157.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.25% from the company’s previous close.

OSK has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.88.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $128.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.13. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $55.33 and a 52 week high of $130.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $815,171.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,250.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $286,466.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at $15,618,271.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

