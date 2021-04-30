Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.118 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Ovintiv stock traded up C$0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting C$30.94. 73,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,483. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$30.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.15. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of C$7.20 and a 52 week high of C$36.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.81.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.12 billion.

OVV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Ovintiv to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Ovintiv to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.00.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

